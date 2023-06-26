Lincoln University Offers International Pathway Merit Scholarship

The Lincoln University New Zealand (NZ)’s International Pathway Merit Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for academically proven international students who haven’t studied at Lincoln University before.

This scholarship aims to provide financial support to deserving students. If you’re interested in applying for this scholarship, follow the steps below:

Eligibility Criteria

International students who have not previously studied in an academic program at Lincoln University are eligible.

Academic and English language requirements for admission to the chosen program at Lincoln University must be met.

All necessary immigration requirements to study in New Zealand must be fulfilled.

Holding any other scholarship is not permitted.

Required Documents

Download the scholarship application form from the official Lincoln University website. Fill out the form and provide all the required information.

Application Process

Once all the required documents are ready, follow these steps to submit the application:

Complete the application form, providing personal details, academic background, and other requested information.

Review the application to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Attach supporting documents, such as academic transcripts, English language test scores, and any additional documents required by the scholarship application form.

Submit the completed application and supporting documents to [email protected] .

After submitting the application, the scholarship committee will thoroughly review it. If the application is successful, a confirmation email will be sent by Lincoln University. The email will also include instructions on how to complete the enrollment process.

Upon enrollment, the scholarship value of NZ$2,500 will be credited to the Lincoln University Tuition Fees account. To secure a place at the university, ensure that any remaining fees are paid by the specified deadline.