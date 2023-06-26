NDMA Launches Nationwide Art Competition to Inspire Disaster Risk Reduction

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has announced an exciting opportunity for students above 18 years of age. Under Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR-23), the NDMA has organized a nationwide art competition encompassing painting, photography, and short film.

This event aims to encourage the youth to utilize their artistic abilities to inspire and promote disaster risk reduction in Pakistan. Participants will have the chance to win cash prizes and gain recognition for their outstanding contributions. The submission deadline is 8 July 2023.

Painting Competition

The painting competition provides a platform for young artists of all genders. By expressing their creativity through art, participants can contribute to the “Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)” field in Pakistan. Winners of this competition will receive cash rewards as follows:

First Place: Rs. 100,000

Second Place: Rs. 75,000

Third Place: Rs. 50,000

Submission Guidelines

The artwork can be created using oil, watercolor, canvas, or in a digital format. The artwork should be A3 sized. Participants can choose one of the following thematic areas for their artwork:

Pakistan’s Resilience in Natural Disasters & Climate Change Impact

Human Induced Disasters (deforestation, forest fire, pollution, etc.)

DRR and Technology

Better Preparedness Through Innovation

Short Film Competition

This competition allows aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity. The cash prizes for the top achievers are as follows:

First Place: Rs. 100,000

Second Place: Rs. 75,000

Third Place: Rs. 50,000

Submission Guidelines

Filmmakers must create a short film with a duration of 30-45 seconds, focusing on one of the thematic areas mentioned earlier.

Photography Competition

NDMA also provides an opportunity for photographers to capture the beauty and resilience of people and nature in the face of disasters. Top photographers will be rewarded with the following cash prizes:

First Place: Rs. 100,000

Second Place: Rs. 75,000

Third Place: Rs. 50,000

Submission Guidelines

Participants should submit their photographs in A4 size, covering one of the thematic areas specified above.

General Terms and Conditions

All submitted content must be original, and plagiarism will result in disqualification. NDMA shall have exclusive copyright ownership of the submitted content. Participants must be at least 18 years old and currently enrolled in an educational institution.

For further information and registration, please visit the official competition website.