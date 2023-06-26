PIA Raises Pilots’ Flying Allowance by 35%

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has chosen to increase its pilots’ flying allowance by 35 percent. To qualify for this raise, pilots must have flown for at least 50 hours with a minimum of 10 years of service.

The announcement specifies that pilots with 20 years of service will receive a 30 percent allowance raise, while those with 30 years of service will get a 25 percent raise. Pilots with more than 30 years of service will see a 20 percent increase.

Pilots who refuse to perform their duties or are absent without valid reasons will not be eligible for the flying allowance.

Those who fly for 60 hours will receive an allowance of 150 percent per hour, while those who fly for 70 hours will receive an allowance of 200 percent per hour.

The announcement also states that pilots who fly an aircraft for 71 hours or more will be entitled to a flying allowance of 250 percent per hour.

Additionally, the allowance for domestic flights has been increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 750 per hour, while for international flights it has been raised from $5 to $10 per hour.

This raise in flying allowance has been approved by PIA’s Board of Directors and will be effective from 1 June.