Wedding Halls Threaten to Cancel All Functions Scheduled After Eid ul Adha

Wedding Halls Association has issued a threat of protests against the demolition of wedding halls in Karachi after the Eid festival.

The President of the Wedding Halls Association, Rana Rais, stated that if the demolition of wedding halls does not cease, they will shut down all wedding halls after Eid.

In the initial phase, they will boycott wedding ceremonies in Karachi, followed by the closure of wedding halls across Sindh. If the authorities do not reconsider, the scope of the protests will be expanded.

President Rana Rais of the Wedding Halls Association mentioned in his statement that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the administration are demolishing even legally established wedding halls in the city.

Despite the presence of all legal documents, wedding halls are being continuously demolished. The actions of the ACE have caused distress and frustration among the owners of wedding halls.

He stated that teams suddenly arrive to demolish wedding halls in the darkness of the night. Wedding halls are demolished without any prior notice or legal permission. The fear of loss of livelihood is a concern for laborers who are working there at that time.

If any laborer suffers harm, the administrative authorities will be held responsible. President Rana Rais requested Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the situation.

Via: Express