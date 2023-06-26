Drugs Worth Over Rs. 38 Billion Seized in Balochistan

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) carried out a successful operation in Balochistan on Monday, resulting in the confiscation of contraband items with an estimated value of $136 million.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the PCG spokesperson reported that a raid was conducted in Kapkapar, Balochistan, leading to the discovery and seizure of a significant quantity of illicit substances.

Within a vacant residence, the PCG team uncovered a substantial cache comprising 5,166 kilograms of hashish, 274 kilograms of crystal ice, and 53 kilograms of heroin, all of which hold a combined international market value of $136 million.

The spokesperson emphasized that these illegal substances were intended for smuggling abroad. As a result, the Pakistan Coast Guards have registered a case following the confiscation of the contraband items, further advancing their efforts to combat illicit activities.

Additionally, the PCG successfully intercepted and seized considerable quantities of contraband items through two separate operations in Balochistan.

Providing more information about these actions, the PCG spokesperson revealed that during a routine inspection at the Windar Khari check post in Balochistan, a passenger van was found to be carrying 37 kilograms of hashish. The illicit substance was promptly recovered by the vigilant PCG personnel.

Furthermore, near Hub at the Pahore check-post, the Pakistan Coast Guards apprehended an individual suspected of involvement in illegal activities. The suspect was driving a vehicle containing 160 bottles of liquor, which were promptly confiscated by the PCG.