Meeting Discusses Measures Needed for Resumption of PIA Flights to US, UK and Europe

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force at Finance Division today.

The finance minister was briefed on the issues being faced by the Aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, safety, and enhancement of state capacity in the aviation sector.

The meeting discussed the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of the aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for the resumption of PIA flights to the US, UK, and Europe.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG ASF, DG CAA, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.