PTA Receives Nearly 15,000 Complaints Against Telcos in May

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 14,945 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in May 2023, out of which, 14,858 (99.4 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during May.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 14,332, out of which, 14,286 (99.7 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,158 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,153 (99.9 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,416 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,414 (99.9 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 4,276 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 4,256 (99.5 percent) were addressed. A total of 1480 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1461 (98.7 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 140 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 130 were addressed during May, for a resolution rate of 92.9 percent. Furthermore, 457 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 429 (93.9 percent) were addressed.