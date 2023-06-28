ECC Approves Policy Guidelines for Petroleum Imports via Customs Bonded Storage Facilities

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, on Tuesday.

The ECC considered, discussed, and approved a summary of the Petroleum Division regarding policy guidelines for import on foreign supplier’s account through customs bonded Storage facilities.

The committee also considered and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 200 million in favour of the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to meet employee-related expenses.

The ECC reconsidered a summary of the Ministry of Interior and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 3813.95 million i-e Rs. 2989.37 million for FC KP(North) and Rs. 824.58 million for FC KP(South) for ration bills.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.