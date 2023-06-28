Hajj 2023: Pictures From Largest Hajj Pilgrimage in History

Over 1.8 million worshippers, predominantly from foreign countries, have participated in this year’s annual Haj pilgrimage.
On the preceding day, hundreds of thousands of Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat to offer prayers during the intense summer season of the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Today, as the largest Haj pilgrimage since the pandemic nears its conclusion, Muslims engaged in the ritual of stoning the devil. This significant ceremony marked the beginning of the three-day Eid ul Adha holiday.
Following the ritual, the pilgrims returned to Makkah to perform a farewell tawaf, a spiritual act of circling the Holy Kaaba seven times.
Let’s have a look at some images from Hajj 2023.
Images via: Reuters