Canadian-Pakistani Citizen Killed During Street Crime in Karachi

Karachi witnessed two tragic incidents on Tuesday as a Pakistani Canadian and a businessman were shot and killed by armed robbers. The victims lost their lives while resisting attempts to mug them in the Nazimabad and Orangi Town areas, respectively.

The local police have come under scrutiny for their failure to control street crime, as the number of deaths resulting from firing during robberies has reached a staggering 70 in just under six months this year.

The first incident occurred near the Board Office in Nazimabad, where Pakistani Canadian citizen Amin Alvi was fatally shot during a robbery. According to the police, Alvi was accompanied by four street children while out shopping when the tragic incident unfolded.

Authorities shared that Alvi had visited a bank and a money exchange before taking the children for shopping in Nazimabad. One of the children, who was with the victim, provided an account of the incident to the police.

According to the child, two men arrived on a motorcycle, with one of them approaching the car after dismounting from the bike. The child mentioned that as the man approached, he demanded that Alvi hand over his cash and valuables.

The child further stated that Alvi had initially assured the mugger of compliance but pushed him away when the mugger attempted to reach into his pocket. In response, the mugger shot Alvi and fled the scene with his accomplice.

Shockingly, the child added that Alvi lay on the road for several minutes, but no passing drivers offered any assistance. Eventually, a rickshaw driver came forward and rushed him to the hospital. Despite receiving medical treatment, Alvi succumbed to his injuries. Police revealed that Alvi had retired from a foreign airline five years ago and made periodic visits to Karachi.