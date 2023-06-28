Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic City Neom to Rival Miami in Entertainment and Culture

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) has declared that Neom, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious project, will rival Miami, the coastal city in the United States, in terms of entertainment, culture, sports, and retail.

In a documentary aired by Discovery Channel on Monday, the Crown Prince unveiled the notable features of The LINE project within Neom. Neom is set to become the world’s first smart city with no roads, cars, or emissions.

Speaking about Neom, the Crown Prince expressed its purpose of creating a new civilization for the future and encouraging other nations to undertake similar initiatives for the planet’s benefit.

“Saudi Arabia is pioneering a new way of building cities and a new way of living. The people of Saudi Arabia are incredibly hopeful about this project as it will cater to their future needs,” he stated.

Considered the largest infrastructure project in history, THE LINE promises to revolutionize urban living. Discussing the country’s growing population, MBS mentioned that it is projected to double from 33 million to around 50-55 million by 2030.

“With such population growth, the existing infrastructure of the Kingdom will be at full capacity. This raises an important question: We need to create a new city,” he explained.

Regarding the conceptualization of THE LINE, the Crown Prince mentioned collaborating with various teams and organizing a competition to select the best designers globally.

“While many provided us with city models that improved upon existing concepts, there was one designer who embraced the idea and suggested turning the circle into a straight line,” MBS revealed.

He further disclosed that the city is already under development, with the first phase planned to align with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s strategic framework for diversifying its economy.

“The models have been finalized, and now they are working on their implementation,” he remarked on the project’s progress.

Since its announcement in 2017, the Neom project, estimated at $500 billion, aims to be 33 times the size of New York City, according to organizers.

“The idea is extraordinary, and it is vast and immense. It’s difficult to encapsulate it in few words,” he emphasized, highlighting the project’s potential for significant economic success.

Referring to the unexplored northwest region of the country, MBS acknowledged its diverse topography, including mountains, valleys, oases, dunes, beaches, islands, and coral reefs.

Speaking on the city’s artistic aspect, the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of incorporating art into the entire city, stating, “Engineers and designers alone are not enough; the Kingdom does not want to create a city devoid of art.”

In response to criticism regarding the completion of the flagship project, MBS confidently stated, “Let them voice their opinions, and we will continue to prove them wrong.”