In a major development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan on a $3 billion “stand-by arrangement”.

The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July.

More to follow