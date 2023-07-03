8th Grade Pakistani-American Student Wins Presidential Education Award

Shahzain Afridi, a student originally from Quetta, Pakistan, who is now an American citizen, has been honored with the prestigious US President’s Education Award 2023 for his remarkable academic accomplishments.

Throughout his studies at the Philip G. Vroom School in New Jersey, Shahzain consistently held the top position in his class until the 8th grade.

In recognition of his exceptional academic performance, Shahzain has been granted a scholarship to attend a renowned high-tech school in New Jersey. This opportunity enables him to pursue his education without any financial burden.

Hailing from the Afridi family in Quetta, Shahzain attributes his success to the guidance and hard work of his mother.

Notably, Shahzain’s elder sister, Aishal, was also bestowed with the US Presidential Education Award in recognition of her outstanding academic record.