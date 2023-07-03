Govt Approves 150% Executive Allowance for FBR Officers

The federal government has approved a 150 percent Executive Allowance for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers of grades 17 to 22 for the month of June 2023.

Sources said that FBR asked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to consider proposals with regard to defreezing of FBR Performance Allowance, Executive Allowance of 150 percent of basic pay, and disparity reduction allowance of 40 percent of Basic pay of June 2023 for all employees (BS1 to 16)

The tax department in its proposals said that defreezing of FBR Performance Allowance equal to one basic pay (for June 2023) for 1,724 officers in field formations would require Rs. 715 million additional funds after adjusting the FBR-specific allowances and incentives.

Similarly, an additional Rs. 298 million will be required for Executive Allowance of 150 percent of basic pay of June 2023 for around 300 officers in FBR Headquarters after adjustment of the FBR-specific allowances and incentives.

Meanwhile, a disparity reduction allowance of 40 percent of Basic pay for June 2023 for all employees (BS 1 to 16) in lieu of fixed FBR incentives would require Rs. 1,397 million additional funds.

Sources said that the finance minister has approved a 150 percent Executive Allowance of basic pay of June 2023 for around 300 officers in FBR Headquarters after adjusting the FBR-specific allowances and incentives.