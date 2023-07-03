Pakistanis to Pay Hajj Expenses in US Dollars From Next Year

Talha Mehmood, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, made several significant announcements regarding Pakistan’s Hajj quota and expenses during a recent press conference after the Hajj pilgrimage.

He joyfully revealed that the Hajj quota for Pakistan has been raised to over 179,000. Additionally, he revealed that starting the following year, Hajj expenses would be collected in US dollars instead of Pakistani rupees.

Minister Mehmood took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the 160,000 Pakistani pilgrims who successfully completed their Hajj journey. He commended the efforts of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and expressed his satisfaction that no incidents were reported during the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage in Jamarat.

Furthermore, he highlighted the overall contentment of the majority of pilgrims with the arrangements.

Minister Mehmood expressed his deep appreciation for the excellent arrangements made by the Saudi government for the Hajj event. He personally visited the hotels where Pakistani Hajj pilgrims were staying and shed light on the invaluable assistance provided by the Pakistani mission to its citizens during the pilgrimage. This gesture underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience for all Pakistani pilgrims.

During his visit, the minister revealed that he had been invited to perform Hajj as a state guest but opted to experience it as an ordinary person. He also held discussions with the Saudi minister regarding the challenges faced by Hajj pilgrims, receiving assurances that these issues would be addressed in the future.

Minister Mehmood strongly emphasized his unwavering policy of not allowing anyone to perform Hajj for free, reiterating that this principle would continue. He proudly mentioned that he personally covered his own Hajj expenses as a minister and even accompanied other Pakistani pilgrims during the pilgrimage, highlighting his commitment to be by their side throughout the sacred journey.