Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Shrinks by 43% in FY23

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 43.03 percent to $27.547 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23 (July-June) as compared to $48.354 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The country’s exports during the fiscal year 2022-23 (July-June) were recorded at $27.744 billion against exports of $31.782 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, a decline of 12.71 percent, according to the trade data released by the PBS on Monday.

The imports decreased by 31 percent during the period under review by going down from $80.136 billion in 2021-22 to $55.291 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.

On a year-on-year basis, exports witnessed a decline of 18.71 percent and were recorded at $2.366 billion in June 2023 against the exports of $2.911 billion in June 2022.

The imports also decreased to $4.180 billion in June 2023 from $7.857 billion in June 2022, showing negative growth of 46.80 percent. The trade deficit narrowed by 63.32 percent on a YoY basis to $1.814 billion in June 2023 compared to $4.946 billion in June 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports during June 2023 increased by 7.55 percent compared to the exports of $2.200 billion in May 2023. The imports decreased by 3.42 percent in June 2023 compared to the imports of $4.328 billion in May 2023, according to the data.

The trade deficit narrowed by 14.76 percent on a month-on-month basis and stood at $1.814 billion in June 2023 compared to $2.128 billion in May 2023.