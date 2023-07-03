Women on Wheels: Govt to Give Bikes to 22,000 Women Across Pakistan

The Prime Minister’s Women on Wheels program will give 22,000 motorbikes to women nationwide.

According to a report, women including businesswomen, students, teachers, health workers, and women working in government or semi-government institutions will benefit from this plan.

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) will implement this initiative as per the government’s instructions. The commission issued the following statement:

We are so excited for entrusting with Women on Wheels project worth Rs. 4476.17 million under the PM’s initiatives. This project will increase ease of mobility for women and empower them economically and socially.

The report adds that only permanent women employees will receive these bikes. Female employees would receive bikes this year on a monthly payment of Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,000, depending on employment status. The scooters will be distributed between August and November.

Speaking on the matter, an official stated: