News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Cracks Down Against Rickshaws

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 4, 2023 | 12:40 pm

Islamabad has launched a crackdown against rickshaws and other three-wheelers to enhance traffic management and flow in the federal capital.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer emphasized that this is to ensure smooth traffic flow and overall transportation efficiency.

It bears mentioning that a ban on rickshaws and three-wheelers from entering Islamabad is already in place. However, lately, the three-wheeler and rickshaw drivers had made a habit of ignoring that ban.

ALSO READ

With the latest crackdown rickshaw drivers entering Islamabad will face legal action. The violators will face heavy fines, while those frequently disobeying the law will have their three-wheelers impounded.

The enforcement of this ban will be closely monitored to ensure compliance. The CTO has reassured citizens that the initiative aims to provide them with a better commuting experience and a more seamless traffic flow throughout the city.


lens

Faryal Mehmood Busts Out Some Quirky Dance Moves in Backless Top
Read more in lens

proproperty

Minister Announces E-Tolling System and Amenities on Yarik-Hakla Motorway
Read more in proproperty
close
>