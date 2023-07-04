Islamabad Police Cracks Down Against Rickshaws

Islamabad has launched a crackdown against rickshaws and other three-wheelers to enhance traffic management and flow in the federal capital.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer emphasized that this is to ensure smooth traffic flow and overall transportation efficiency.

رکشہ جات کو اسلام آباد میں داخلے کی اجازت نہیں۔ ایسے ڈرائیورز کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی عمل میں لائی جا رہی ہے۔ قانون کی عملداری کو ہر ممکن یقینی بنایا جائیگا، کارروائی کا مقصد ٹریفک کی روانی اور شہریوں کو مربوط ٹریفک نظام کی فراہمی کو یقینی بنانا ہے۔ چیف ٹریفک آفیسر اسلام آباد… pic.twitter.com/Dt7Rib1hnL — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 2, 2023

It bears mentioning that a ban on rickshaws and three-wheelers from entering Islamabad is already in place. However, lately, the three-wheeler and rickshaw drivers had made a habit of ignoring that ban.

With the latest crackdown rickshaw drivers entering Islamabad will face legal action. The violators will face heavy fines, while those frequently disobeying the law will have their three-wheelers impounded.

The enforcement of this ban will be closely monitored to ensure compliance. The CTO has reassured citizens that the initiative aims to provide them with a better commuting experience and a more seamless traffic flow throughout the city.