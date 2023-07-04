Schedule for Pakistan’s Tour to England in 2024 Unveiled

The Pakistan cricket team is set to embark on a tour of England next year for a highly anticipated four-match T20I series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) unveiled the official schedule for the series, further adding to the mounting anticipation for this clash of cricketing titans.

Prior to their arrival in England, the national team will engage in a three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, followed by a two-match T20I series against Ireland.

Details regarding these white-ball series will be revealed in the coming months, sparking additional interest and speculation among cricket fans.

The last time the finalists of the T20 World Cup 2022 faced off in a T20I series was in 2022 when England narrowly clinched victory with a 4-3 scoreline on Pakistani soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green last toured England in 2021, resulting in a hard-fought 2-1 defeat.

Moreover, England’s recent triumph in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, held in Melbourne, adds an extra layer of excitement to this forthcoming series.