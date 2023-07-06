Dubai Will Now Deport Non-National Traffic Violators Under New Rules 

In a bid to ensure proper compliance with the traffic rules, Dubai has introduced new penalties and heavy fines for violators.

According to reports, new fines of up to AED 50,000, along with the deportation of motorists have been introduced to bring down traffic violations in the city. The revised penalties have come into effect today 6 July 2023.

In this regard, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued Decree No. 30 of 2023, revising Decree No. 29 of 2015.

High Penalties of AED 50,000 and AED 100,000

If a vehicle in Dubai is impounded for specific reasons, a penalty of AED 50,000 ($13,600) is required to get it released.

The reasons include riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads, driving recklessly or posing a threat to people and property, jumping a red light, using a fake license plate, intentionally hitting a police vehicle, and driving under the age of 18.

Vehicles impounded after engaging in road races without permission from authorities will face a higher penalty of AED 100,000 ($27,200) for their release.

Low Penalties of AED 10,000

Impounded vehicles that have violated certain laws are subject to a lesser fine of AED 10,000 ($2,720) for their release. These violations include modifications to increase speed or noise, evading the police, driving without license plates, and exceeding the permitted percentage of window tint.

Confiscation of Vehicle

According to Dubai’s traffic laws, Dubai Police can seize a vehicle if the accumulated traffic fines surpass AED 6,000 ($1,630).

Deportation of Non-Nationals

In Dubai, expat drivers of heavy vehicles will face deportation if they drive a heavy vehicle through a red light.