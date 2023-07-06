Sheffield’s Most Popular Jobs and Their Risk of Workplace Accidents

New research has revealed the most common job roles in Sheffield and the risks these workers face in terms of workplace accidents.

The top position is held by sales and retail assistants, according to accident compensation experts at Claims who analyzed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There are 11,140 sales and retail assistants in Sheffield. They have responsibilities like stocking shelves, organizing stores, and handling payments. Within the retail sector, slips, trips, and falls are the most common accidents, accounting for about 40% of incidents. These accidents can happen because of things like fallen merchandise or cluttered aisles. Another risk is strains and sprains from lifting heavy objects without proper training or equipment.

In Sheffield, there are 8,400 care workers and home carers. They help residents with personal care, social activities, medication, and more. However, these tasks can lead to injuries such as strains, sprains, and fractures, especially in areas like the hands and spine due to lifting and handling. About one-third of accidents in this occupation happen because of manual handling.

The city also has 6,115 cleaners and domestics. They clean floors, handle waste, and restock supplies. Unfortunately, over 3,000 severe accidents involving cleaners are reported each year. Wet floors from cleaning can cause slips if there are no signs warning about it. Cleaners also use strong chemicals, which can lead to skin injuries if not properly protected, or even affect lung health if inhaled without proper protection.

Rank Job Role Number of Employees 1 Sales and retail assistants 11,140 2 Care workers and home carers 8,400 3 Cleaners and domestics 6,115 4 Administrative occupations 4,730 5 Warehouse operatives 4,680

4,730 individuals in Sheffield work in administrative occupations. Their tasks include managing files, preparing documents, and updating databases. Spending long hours in front of computer screens can lead to computer vision syndrome, which affects around 60 million people worldwide. Factors like lack of breaks or equipment like glare filters contribute to this condition.

Sheffield employs 4,680 warehouse operatives who handle goods. They operate forklifts, pallet trucks, and packaging machinery. Forklift accidents result in around 1,300 workers being hospitalized in the UK each year. These accidents often lead to fractures and broken bones when workers get trapped by falling objects. Warehouse operatives are also at risk of strains and sprains from repetitive strenuous work.

Claims urges employers to ensure the safety of their staff through proper equipment, safety protocols, and regular equipment checks. Employees are encouraged to follow these measures to avoid severe injuries that could result in unpaid time off work for recovery.

