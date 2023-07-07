Babusar Top Blocked Due to Unexpected Heavy Snowfall

The unexpected heavy snowfall in July at Babusar Pass has caused the authorities to close off the roads to all kinds of traffic.

Various videos on social media show the snow-capped Babusar Top. The roads are also covered in snow, causing loss of traction for the vehicles. The snowfall is accompanied by a relentless blizzard, causing poor visibility.

🛑 ملک کے دیگر علاقوں میں شدید گرمی جبکہ پاکستان کے شمالی علاقہ جات میں برف باری اور شدید سردی! جولائی کے گرم ترین موسم میں بابو سر ٹاپ پر شدید برف باری ریکارڈ۔ پاک ویدر نیٹورک pic.twitter.com/PLeqBc2UU9 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) July 7, 2023

ALSO READ Tourists Suffer Long Delays as Flash Flood Blocks Karakoram Highway

Due to terrible driving conditions, travelers have stopped by the roadside, while those making their way to the Babusar Pass have been stopped midway.

The local administration is yet to issue directives regarding the reopening of Babusar Pass as the snowfall is still ongoing and clearing the roads could take several hours.

Recently, the district Administration also banned night travel between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

🟢 Latest Views of Snowfall at Babusar Top Today 07/07/2023. Yes its Snowing Under the influence of Western Disturbance Active in Upper areas in the month of July! 🌨️❄️ Weather Updates PK 2.0 – Jawad Memon / Pakistan Doppler (Former Karachi Doppler) pic.twitter.com/uEXgo7gDXU — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) July 7, 2023

Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao told the media that the ban will continue from “6 pm to morning” for passenger and tourist safety during monsoon season. “The decision has been taken in consultation with the administration of Chilas,” he added.

An official circular has been issued in this regard. The police have been placed at Babusar Top to enforce the government’s order and prevent cars and other transport vehicles from crossing both sides.