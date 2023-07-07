Woman Repeatedly Hits Young Man’s Car As He Cries for Help in Islamabad

In another incident of bullying caught on camera, a female driver can be seen repeatedly ramming a young man’s car. The man captured the incident on his phone while screaming in desperation.

The incident reportedly took place within the bounds of Lohi Bhir Police Station. The woman, driving a black Honda Civic, can be seen repeatedly and spitefully driving into the victim’s car. Despite the intense situation, the victim managed to catch the car and its number plate clearly on camera.

محترم،اس کیس میں پولیس نے کارروائی عمل میں لائی۔ دونوں فریقین باہمی رضامندی سے راضی نامہ کر چکے ہیں۔ شکریہ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 7, 2023

According to a recent tweet from Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), the authorities intervened in the matter soon after. Consequently, both, the man and woman have signed a reconciliation form and put the incident behind them.

Despite the tweet, however, people are grilling the reckless actions of the woman who allegedly bullied the man within the premises of a police station in broad daylight. They have also questioned the authorities for not charging the woman with misconduct.