UAE and Azerbaijan Officially Announce Visa-Free Agreement

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made an official agreement that lets their citizens travel without visas.

Now, people from both countries can stay for up to 90 days without a visa. The development was announced by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter and is effective right away.

Azərbaycan Respublikası və Birləşmiş Ərəb Əmirlikləri arasında 8 iyul 2023-cü il tarixindən vizasız gediş-gəliş rejimi tətbiq olunur.

A visa-free travel regime is applied between Azerbaijan and UAE from July 8, 2023. Ətraflı/Learn more

On 19 May, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approved the changes to the law to establish this visa-free system between the two nations.

This decision allows people to travel more quickly and strengthens the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

During a meeting between the Ambassador of the UAE, Mohammed Al Blooshi, and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies, they discussed the importance of expanding ties between tourism organizations in both countries.

Currently, there are several airlines, such as Azerbaijan Airlines, Flydubai, and Air Arabia, that offer flights to Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE.

They operate multiple flights throughout the day, making it easy for people to travel between the two countries.