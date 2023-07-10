FBR Directs Customs Not to Finalize Assessment of GDs Without Valid EIF

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Customs field formations not to finalize assessment of GDs without valid Electronic Import Form (EIF) after it emerged that importers/traders cleared 52,538 GDs involving $1.478 billion without tagging PSW’s Financial Instrument.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (SAPT) Terminal Karachi has directed concerned offices or staff with regard to due diligence in assessment of GDs with regard to EIF.

It has been brought to the notice of competent authority that few unscrupulous importers clearing agents have been adopting different ways for circumventing the mandatory requirements with regards to Financial Instruments as envisaged under chapter 13 of Foreign Exchange Manual of State Bank of Pakistan.

Therefore, due diligence shall be exercised while carrying out the assessment.

The directorate has directed the offices to ensure that credentials of EIF attached with GD such as Value, Description, HS code and Quantity must commensurate with declaration of that subject GD.

The assessment of those GDs shall not be finalized with-out valid EIF, where claimed exemption of chapter-99 of Pakistan Customs tariff has not been extended by assessing officer on account of inadmissibility.

On the other hand, the controversial fact finding committee has started its work but sources said that they are not expecting any tangible report as the compromised members of the fact finding committee will bury this alleged scam instead of identifying real culprits.

Sources also said that the high ups of customs have started victimizing those officials who mentioned in its report submitted to DG Reform and Automation that around 52,538 numbers of GDs involving $1.478 billion cleared without tagging PSW’s Financial Instrument.

The FBR has also asked Chief Collector Balochistan to furnish inquiry report of manipulated auction along with Charge Sheet/ Statement of allegations under the Civil Servant (E&D) rules 2020 against certain Pakistan Customs officers.