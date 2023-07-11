Honor’s Next Folding Phone Appears in Hands On Images Ahead of Launch

Honor is preparing for the launch of its Magic V2 foldable device on Wednesday, July 12, and we now have the opportunity to see the actual device through several live images that surfaced on Weibo.

The images showcase the Magic V2 in its folded state, presenting the blue and black color options.

The cover screen of the device is revealed to have slim bezels and a front-facing camera housed within a punch-hole cutout. What’s particularly intriguing is that the right side of the panel curves seamlessly into the frame.

The Magic V2 boasts an elegant and slender design, making it one of the thinnest foldable devices to be released. Speculations suggest that the device weighs less than 240 grams. Both color variants feature a leather-like finish and a noticeable camera island that protrudes prominently, particularly evident in the side profile images.

The rear of the phone showcases three camera sensors, and it has been confirmed that the primary shooter will be equipped with a 25mm equivalent lens, boasting an impressive f/1.9 aperture.

While details regarding the remaining specifications are still somewhat ambiguous, rumors indicate that the device will come with an LTPO AMOLED display, surpassing its predecessor in terms of refresh rate. It is also rumored to feature high-frequency PWM dimming, providing enhanced visual performance.

The forthcoming Honor foldable device is anticipated to be released in two versions. One variant is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering impressive specifications such as up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. On the other hand, a more affordable version will feature last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of battery capacity, we can look forward to a sizable 5,000 mAh power cell, which is expected to support 50W wireless charging, providing convenient and efficient charging capabilities.