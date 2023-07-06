Honor X50 Debuts With a Huge 5,800 mAh Battery Starting at $193

Honor has launched two new budget phones in its home market, the Honor X50 and X50i. Both of these phones feature high refresh rate displays, large batteries, and affordable price tags.

Let’s start with the X50.

Honor X50

The Honor X50 showcases a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Positioned at the top, there is a centered punch hole cutout for the 8MP front-facing camera. On the back of the device, there is a 108MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2MP depth module is also present to enhance depth perception.

Powering the Honor X50 is a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, working in tandem with up to 16 GB of RAM and a spacious 512 GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a substantial 5,800 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

It operates on the user-friendly MagicOS 7.1, based on the latest Android 13 operating system. The Honor X50 is also IP53 water and dustproof, providing additional durability and protection. Users can choose from a variety of stylish colors, including black, blue, orange, and gradient options.

In terms of pricing, the Honor X50 starts at $193 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration, while the top-tier model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage is priced at $276.

Honor X50i

The Honor X50i offers slightly scaled-down specifications compared to the X50 model. It features a flat 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,388 pixels and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, accompanied by either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The camera setup includes a 100MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture, alongside a 2MP depth lens.

On the software front, the Honor X50i runs on MagicOS 7.1, based on the latest Android 13 operating system. The device is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Available in black, blue, pink, and gradient color options, the Honor X50i caters to a range of style preferences. Pricing starts at $190 for the 8 GB RAM and 25 6GB storage variant, while the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version is priced at $231.

It is unclear when these phones will arrive in the international market.

Specifications