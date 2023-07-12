UAE Officially Announces Islamic New Year Holiday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has confirmed that federal employees will get a holiday to mark the Islamic New Year.

As reported by Khaleej Times, on Friday, 21 July, workers in the federal government will have a day off to commemorate the Hijri New Year.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar follows a lunar-based system that relies on moon sightings. As a result, the exact dates of Islamic events can vary depending on when the crescent moon is sighted.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the President of the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS), it is highly likely that the 1 Muharram will begin on Wednesday 19 July.

Kuwait Announces 4-Day Weekend

Kuwait’s Centre for Government Communication has announced holiday dates for public sector employees in light of the upcoming Islamic New Year.

According to the details, Wednesday 19 July, and Thursday 20 July have been declared as holidays to mark the Hijri New Year.

The above two holidays coupled with Friday and Saturday, the weekend in Kuwait, will give a four-day off to ministries, agencies, institutions, and government departments.