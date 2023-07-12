ANF Thwarts Heroin Smuggling into UK Plot Using Cricket Balls

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 12, 2023 | 9:47 pm

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin into the United Kingdom (UK).

The illicit operation was thwarted during a meticulous search conducted at the premises of a renowned private courier company situated on Shahrah e Faisal.

According to the ANF spokesperson, a suspicious parcel, containing a set of cricket balls, raised alarm bells, prompting a thorough investigation.

The skilled search operation carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Force officials unearthed 270 grams of heroin ingeniously hidden within the balls.

The drug smugglers had managed to conceal the illicit substance within six cricket balls.

The discovery has prompted the immediate initiation of a case under the Narcotics Act, and a comprehensive investigation is now underway to uncover the identities of others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Anti Narcotics Force arrested a total of 28 suspected smugglers on charges of smuggling drugs yesterday.

