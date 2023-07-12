Young Pakistani Men Set Unique World Record Using 3,000+ Plant Saplings

Two young men from Bahawalpur, Abdullah Tanseer and Haider Mustafa Qureshi, have set a new world record for the largest planted word formation.

The two men arranged 3,296 saplings of an indigenous species to spell out the word “TAKMEEL” over an area of 1,200 square feet.

ALSO READ UN Approves Pakistan’s Resolution Against Desecration of Quran Despite Western Opposition

The record-breaking project was carried out in collaboration with Takmeel Square officials and Paksarzameen. The saplings were collected with the consultation of the Department of Forestry to ensure that they were suitable for the specified region.

The project began with a white chalk outline of the word, followed by participants digging, planting, and watering the plants. Independent personnel were present throughout the process to verify that the record was being set correctly.

The new world record was confirmed by Guinness World Records on Tuesday. Tanseer and Qureshi are the first Pakistanis to set a world record in this category.

“We are very happy to have set this world record,” said Tanseer. “We hope that this will inspire other young people to get involved in environmental conservation.”

ALSO READ Over 600 Housing Societies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Declared Illegal

Qureshi added: “We want to thank everyone who helped us make this project a success. We are proud to have represented Pakistan on the world stage.”

The two men are now planning to plant more trees in Bahawalpur as part of their ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation.