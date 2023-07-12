Light-Hearted Ashes Banter Between Australian and British PMs Goes Viral

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 12, 2023 | 8:24 pm

Australian and British prime ministers engaged in playful banter during the NATO summit, using cricketing memes to add humor to the proceedings.

Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese exchanged cricket-related photographs, showcasing the recent victories of their countries in the ongoing Ashes series in England.

Sunak presented a photo of the recent three-wickets win over Australia in the third Test match at  Headingley, where Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were celebrating.

The Australian Prime Minister, on the other hand, retaliated with an image of a controversial run-out incident at a crucial time in the second encounter of the series.

The light-hearted exchange was captured on video and shared on different social media platforms, which garnered attention and appreciation worldwide.

The head of the House of Common jokingly referenced a past ball-tampering scandal, eliciting laughter. Later, he tweeted about the exchange, emphasizing friendly rivalry.

Government sources clarified that the photo exchange was coincidental and the meeting was amicable between the two elected leaders of the Commonwealth countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the home side bounced back in the series after losing the first two matches, winning the third match by three wickets at  Headingley.

