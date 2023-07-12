Light-Hearted Ashes Banter Between Australian and British PMs Goes Viral

Australian and British prime ministers engaged in playful banter during the NATO summit, using cricketing memes to add humor to the proceedings.

Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese exchanged cricket-related photographs, showcasing the recent victories of their countries in the ongoing Ashes series in England.

Sunak presented a photo of the recent three-wickets win over Australia in the third Test match at Headingley, where Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were celebrating.

The Australian Prime Minister, on the other hand, retaliated with an image of a controversial run-out incident at a crucial time in the second encounter of the series.

"I'm sorry I didn't bring my sandpaper with me" Proper Ashes banter between Australian PM Anthony Albanese and UK PM Rishi Sunak 😂 (via @AlboMP) pic.twitter.com/82NzUgQ1ch — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 12, 2023

The light-hearted exchange was captured on video and shared on different social media platforms, which garnered attention and appreciation worldwide.

The head of the House of Common jokingly referenced a past ball-tampering scandal, eliciting laughter. Later, he tweeted about the exchange, emphasizing friendly rivalry.

I promised @AlboMP I’d give him one of our ministerial folders. Naturally it came with a little reminder of last weekend… two more to go. pic.twitter.com/AizRwePOXe — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 11, 2023

Government sources clarified that the photo exchange was coincidental and the meeting was amicable between the two elected leaders of the Commonwealth countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the home side bounced back in the series after losing the first two matches, winning the third match by three wickets at Headingley.