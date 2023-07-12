Saudi Arabia Threatens to Stop PIA’s Flights Over Unpaid SAR 8.2 Million Dues

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been issued a final warning by the Riyadh Airport Authority (RAA) for non-payment of dues.

The authority has given PIA until July 15 to pay the outstanding amount of 8.2 million riyals.

If PIA fails to make the payment by the deadline, the RAA has warned that it could affect the airline’s winter flight schedule. PIA has also been warned for non-payment of liabilities by the Jeddah Airport.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that the RAA has issued a reminder of dues. He said that the airline is in the process of making the payment and hopes to resolve the issue soon.

The warning from the RAA comes as PIA is already facing financial difficulties. The airline has been struggling to make profits for several years.

The non-payment of dues to the Riyadh and Jeddah airports is just one of the financial challenges facing PIA.

If the airline is unable to make the payment by the deadline, it could face further disruption to its flight schedule.

The situation is also a setback for the Pakistani government, which has been trying to revive PIA. The government has injected billions of rupees into the airline in recent years, but it has so far been unable to turn around its fortunes.

The warning from the RAA is a reminder of the challenges facing PIA. The airline needs to find a way to improve its financial performance if it is to survive.

Via: Samaa