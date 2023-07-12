The Searle Company to Manufacture Denosumab Biosimilars Drugs in Pakistan

Pharmaceutical firm The Searle Company Limited announced on Wednesday that it will manufacture, register, and market the Denosumab Biosimilars drugs in Pakistan.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that it has entered into a License Agreement with Mabwell Pharmaceuticals, China to manufacture, register, and market the Denosumab Biosimilars drugs in Pakistan.

The statement further said that this partnership will benefit the patients in Pakistan by providing high quality affordable biological medicines.

The company is committed to increasing its portfolio of products and business which will enhance the quality of its earnings and shareholders’ value, it added.

The Searle Company is principally engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and other consumer products. International Brands (Private) Limited is the Parent Company, which holds 56.32 percent shareholding in the Company.