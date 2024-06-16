PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Pakistan vs Ireland on TV and Online in Pakistan

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 16, 2024 | 7:45 pm

Pakistan will lock horns with Ireland in their last match of Group A in the T20 World Cup at Lauderhill, Florida as both teams play for pride in a dead rubber game.

Both the teams were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Friday following the game between the USA and Ireland that was washed out due to heavy rain in Florida.

 

 

 

 

 

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

The Ireland vs USA live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK
4. Shoq App LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

