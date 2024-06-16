Pakistan vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Pakistan vs Ireland on TV and Online in Pakistan

Pakistan will lock horns with Ireland in their last match of Group A in the T20 World Cup at Lauderhill, Florida as both teams play for pride in a dead rubber game.

Both the teams were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Friday following the game between the USA and Ireland that was washed out due to heavy rain in Florida.



The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.





The Ireland vs USA live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK 4. Shoq App LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

