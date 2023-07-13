Kotli Sattian to Get European-Style Chairlift Soon

Punjab’s tourism department is set to turn Kotli Sattian, a stunning hill station in Rawalpindi district, into a prominent tourist spot.

With its natural beauty and elevated location surpassing even Murree, plans are underway to build a state-of-the-art resort equipped with modern facilities, including a European-style chairlift, to attract tourists.

Kotli Sattian, known for its awe-inspiring landscapes, will soon witness the construction of a new resort that promises to captivate visitors. To kickstart the project, an immediate study will determine the optimal route for installing chairlifts, offering tourists a thrilling way to explore the area. A feasibility report will be prepared alongside the study to ensure the project’s viability.

Approximately Rs. 3 million has been set aside for the chairlift route study and feasibility report preparation. In August, international companies will be invited to bid for the contract to conduct this study and prepare the report. This inclusive approach will bring in diverse expertise to ensure the best outcome for Kotli Sattian’s tourism prospects.

The first grand resort will be built in the picturesque Chewra Hill area of Kotli Sattian, with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.3 million. Construction is slated to commence in late August or September, promising a luxurious retreat for visitors seeking tranquility amidst nature’s beauty.

Under the previous administration, Kotli Sattian was recognized as a prime tourist destination, leading to the construction of resorts in the rugged mountains of the region.

One particular gem is the Panj Pir, offering breathtaking views to tourists. Over the past three years, the number of tourists flocking to these high-altitude destinations has witnessed a significant surge.

To ensure more people can enjoy the wonders of Kotli Sattian, efforts are underway to develop well-constructed roads and modern transportation infrastructure, making the area easily accessible to all.

With the installation of the latest chairlift, the tourism department expects a remarkable increase in tourist numbers. Compared to Murree, Kotli Sattian boasts even more breathtaking natural scenes. The ongoing development projects and the introduction of modern amenities will undoubtedly enhance the area’s allure and further boost tourism.

Kotli Sattian’s transformation into a prominent tourist destination is well underway. The planned resort, along with the installation of European-style chairlifts, will offer visitors an unforgettable experience amidst the region’s natural splendor. With improved accessibility and breathtaking vistas, Kotli Sattian is set to become a must-visit location for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike.