Sanjay Dutt Sends Special Message to Javed Miandad for Lanka Premier League

Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt, conveyed a heartfelt message to Javed Miandad, who will serve as the mentor for Kandy in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

In a viral video shared across various social media platforms, Dutt expressed his excitement about meeting Miandad in Kandy for the upcoming fourth edition of the LPL.

Addressing the legendary cricketer with the utmost respect, the joint owner of Kandy expressed his anticipation of meeting the former captain in Sri Lanka after a long time.

“Javed Bhai Salam. I saw your video. We really enjoyed it. It was so good to see you after so long. Looking forward to meeting you in Kandy,” said Sanjay Dutt.

Dutt, along with his partners Omar Khan and Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, acquired ownership of the B-Love Kandy franchise earlier this year.

The franchise boasts an impressive lineup of mentors, including former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, along with Javed Miandad and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Under the leadership of Sri Lanka’s star spinner Wahindu Hasanga, B-Love Kandy is poised to make a strong statement in the highly anticipated fourth edition of the LPL.

It is worth noting that Kandy has selected Pakistani cricketers Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, and Aamer Jamal for the upcoming edition.