Telenor Pakistan Partners with Kistpay to Scale Smartphone Financing

Telenor Pakistan has entered into a partnership with Kistpay, Pakistan’s leading smartphone financing platform, to bring affordable smartphone financing solutions to customers at an unprecedented scale.

A signing ceremony in this regard took place, which was attended by Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, Asif Jafri, CEO Kistpay, Julian Gorman, Head of APAC Region GSMA, Saira Faisal, Country Lead and Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy APAC GSMA who participated virtually to emphasize the importance of this partnership.

The highlight of this partnership is the launch of Shariah-compliant smartphone installment plans, which are tailored specifically for Telenor’s vast customer base in Pakistan.

The collaboration offers an inclusive solution for individuals hailing from middle and low-income segments of society, promoting smartphone ownership through user-friendly installment-based financing options that align with Shariah (interest-free) principles.

The partnership aims to further digitalization in the country and empower communities through this first-of-its-kind collaboration by making the purchase of smartphones convenient and affordable.

Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, commented on the development, “We are committed to forging impactful partnerships that enrich the lives of our customers.

Our partnership with Kistpay marks a significant stride in delivering inventive and necessary solutions that bridge the digital divide and promote inclusion. By offering smartphone financing choices, we are empowering more individuals to join the digital revolution and unlock the advantages of connectivity.”

Mr. Asif Jafri, CEO of Kistpay, expressed his delight about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Telenor Pakistan to extend smartphone financing to customers across Pakistan as this is in line with the ‘Smartphone for All’ initiative that Kistpay and GSMA started last year in October 2022.

By combining our digital financing expertise with Telenor Pakistan’s extensive reach and trusted services, we are confident in our ability to make smartphones more accessible and affordable for a broader segment of the population”.

The partnership between Kistpay and Telenor Pakistan marks a breakthrough in smartphone financing in Pakistan, catering to the evolving needs of digital consumers.

By expanding the availability of accessible and affordable smartphone purchase solutions, this collaboration empowers individuals to fully participate in the digital economy.

Together, the two organizations are committed to creating a more connected, digital, and inclusive future for all.