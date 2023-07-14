Labelling Baby Formula Products as “Milk” is Now Illegal

An important development took place in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday as lawmakers passed a new law aimed at ensuring the provision of safe and adequate nutrition for infants and young children up to 36 months old.

The law, known as the ‘Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-Feeding and Young Child Nutrition Act, 2023’, was introduced by Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Qasim Soomro. Its primary objective is to support breastfeeding and promote healthy diets to combat obesity and prevent non-communicable diseases.

The key strategy employed is the regulation of marketing practices related to specific products, including breast milk substitutes and feeding bottles, including the prohibition of writing ‘milk’ on infant formula powder products.

Under this law, it is now forbidden for business representatives to approach healthcare facilities and health professionals with the intention of promoting designated products for infants and young children.

To oversee the promotion of breastfeeding and formulate relevant policies, the Sindh government will establish an Infant and Young Child Nutrition Board. This board will be led by the Minister for Health, providing expert guidance and proposing effective strategies. Additionally, the board will play a crucial role in setting standards for designated products and receiving reports of any violations of the Act.

The new law also prohibits the sale or distribution of unregistered designated products, allowing only health professionals who are not affiliated with businesses to provide instructions regarding their usage. These measures are designed to safeguard the health and well-being of infants and young children, promoting their proper nutrition and development.