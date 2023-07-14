Election Commission Launches New System for Free and Fair Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has developed a new election management system (EMS) in preparation for the upcoming general election. The ECP claims that the new system will enhance its ability to conduct free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections.

The EMS is a significant step towards modernizing the electoral process in Pakistan. To raise awareness and understanding of the system, a two-day training program was held for IT officers, the Project Management Unit, and the Election Wing of the ECP. The training equipped officials with the knowledge they need to use the EMS effectively for efficient and secure elections.

The ECP has also extended the deadline for voter registration, data correction, exclusion, and transfer of votes to 20 July. This is to make it easier for people to register to vote and update their voter information.

The public can obtain information about their vote by sending their identity card number to 8300. Forms for registration, transfer, objection/exclusion, and data correction can be downloaded from the ECP’s website or obtained from the office of the District Election Commissioner.

According to the electoral rolls released on 31 May, there are a total of 125,963,598 registered voters in Pakistan. However, there has been a slight decrease in the percentage of registered female voters, increasing the gender gap.

Punjab has the highest number of registered voters at 71,606,379, followed by Sindh with 26,488,841 voters. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have 21,582,556 and 5,260,247 registered voters respectively. The Islamabad Capital Territory has 1,025,575 registered voters.

The new EMS is a welcome development that will help to ensure that the upcoming general election is free, fair, transparent, and inclusive. The ECP has taken several steps to raise awareness of the system and to make it easier for people to register to vote. With the new system in place, the ECP is well-positioned to conduct a successful election.