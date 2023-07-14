NEPRA Approves Rs. 1.44 Per Unit Tariff Increase for KE Users

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified K-Electric to charge Rs. 1.44 per unit additional cost to its consumers in the current month’s bill.

The decision of the authority was in the matter of monthly fuel charges adjustments of K-Electric Limited for the month of May 2023. According to a notification issued by the power regulator, K-Electric will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2023, in the billing month of July 2023.

The hike will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers. Moreover, it will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

“While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, K-Electric shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification added.