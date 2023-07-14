Punjab to Offer Free Healthcare Services to Pregnant Women

Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare in Punjab, recently made an announcement regarding improved healthcare services for women visiting government hospitals for childbirth. Under this initiative, women will receive comprehensive treatment and testing services without any cost.

Furthermore, the option of C-Section will be provided to women in need, completely free of charge. This ensures that financial constraints will not prevent women from accessing this necessary procedure.

To ensure the successful implementation of C-Sections and normal deliveries, the minister has instructed the medical superintendents of all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals in Punjab to make the required preparations.

These preparations include guaranteeing the availability of skilled personnel, medicine, supplies, and functional equipment while maintaining high standards of cleanliness. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has officially issued orders to all medical superintendents to ensure compliance with these directives.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the importance of treating all patients in government hospitals with kindness and respect. He highlighted the dedication of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and his entire team to providing high-quality healthcare services to the public. Despite the challenging time constraints, the minister emphasized their commitment to improving the healthcare system in Punjab.