Shadab Khan Sets His Sights on Test Comeback

Star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has opened up about his return to red-ball cricket and his comeback to the national side for the Test series against Australia.

Shadab expressed his desire to represent the country in the longest format and mentioned that he is ready to play first-class cricket to improve his skills.

ALSO READ ICC Decides to Reduce the Number of Overseas Players in New Franchise T20 Leagues

“I am ready to play first-class cricket to stake a claim. I will be eyeing the Test series in Australia after the World Cup to make a comeback in the Test side,” he said.

The 24-year-old spinner said that red-ball cricket requires specific skills, techniques, temperament, and sufficient time for preparation due to its challenging nature.

Reflecting on his time in the Test squad, Shadab mentioned that playing five consecutive Test matches allowed him to feel comfortable and establish himself as a red-ball cricketer.

ALSO READ Pakistan Set to Promote Cricket in Iran

However, Shadab said that being dropped from the setup in 2020 and enduring continuous injuries were the turning points leading to his exclusion from the national setup.

It is worth noting that Shadab Khan has represented Pakistan in six Test matches, scoring 300 runs at an average of 33.3 and taking 14 wickets with an economy rate of 3.22.

Shadab is considered an essential member of the white-ball team, having taken 104 wickets in T20I matches and 73 wickets in ODI cricket in 92 and 56 matches, respectively.