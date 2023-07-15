Lady Doctor Expels Pregnant Mother Forcing Delivery Outside Hospital

In a distressing incident, a lady doctor at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kamalia expelled an expectant mother, who was later forced to give birth in the square outside the hospital. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the lack of empathy and negligence within the healthcare system.

The lady doctor allegedly refused to provide delivery services to the expectant mother, prompting her to leave the hospital. With no alternative, the mother was left with no choice but to deliver her child in the public area outside the hospital.

The incident has ignited a wave of criticism, with citizens expressing disappointment over the inhumane treatment and lack of compassion displayed by the doctor.

Citizens have called for a thorough investigation and demand that the responsible parties be held accountable. They have also emphasized the need for improvements in the healthcare system to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing issues faced by the healthcare sector and raises questions about the adequacy of resources and the training of medical personnel.