Man Famous for Viral Blue and Black Dress Accused of Trying to Kill Wife

Keir Johnston, the man from Scotland who made headlines in 2015 due to a viral picture of a disputed dress color, has been charged with attempting to kill his wife.

According to the details, Johnston was brought before a court in Glasgow over multiple domestic abuse allegations against his wife, Grace.

These allegations, as stated by the Guardian, include an alleged murder attempt. Despite these serious charges, Johnston has pleaded not guilty. His trial is expected to happen next year.

The 38-year-old man is accused of various forms of assault. He’s said to have pushed Grace against a wall, threatened her with a knife, put her in a headlock, hit her, and dragged her out of a bar, among other acts of violence.

There are also some claims suggesting that Johnston kept an eye on where Grace went and how she spent her money.

Johnston became famous in 2015 when a picture of his mother-in-law’s dress sparked a fierce online debate about its color. Was the dress blue and black, or white and gold? The debate led to his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show and the dress was famously dubbed as ‘the dress that broke the internet.’

The infamous dress photo, featuring horizontal stripes, was first shared on Reddit and soon spread like wildfire across all online platforms.