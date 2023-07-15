Infinix Hot 30 5G Launched With 6,000 mAh Battery for $152

Infinix’s latest budget handset, the Hot 30 5G, has just arrived in India. There is no word on international availability, but it should start rolling out to other markets soon enough.

The Hot 30 5G is built around a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It has a gigantic punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, but at least the surrounding bezels are not that noticeable.

The phone’s main chipset is MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 SoC which can be paired with either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM with only a single 128 GB storage option. You can also expand storage through a microSD card.

For software, you get Infinix’s XOS 13 OS on top of Android 13.

The main camera on the back is a 50MP sensor alongside a depth sensor of unknown resolution. Meanwhile, the front camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter. The main camera can record videos in 2K resolution while the front camera can do 1080p.

The phone’s standout feature is its gigantic 6,000 mAh battery that should easily get through 2 days of average use. It has support for 18W wired charging.

Infinix Hot 30 5G has a starting price of $152 in India and will be available in Aurora Blue and Knight Black color options.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Specifications