Infinix Note 30 VIP Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 108MP Camera

A month after Infinix launched its Note 30 lineup, we now have the VIP model, which brings much of the same specifications and an attractive price tag. It does not have the blazing fast 260W wired charging speed, but it still tops up quickly and packs speedy wireless charging as well.

Design and Display

The Infinix Note 30 VIP showcases a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. With a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and an impressive peak brightness of 900 nits, this device delivers a visually captivating experience.

It also features tiny bezels around the screen, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and IP53 protection against sprays.

Internals and Software

The Infinix Note 30 VIP is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, accompanied by a generous 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity and it is expandable through a microSD card.

For software, the phone boots Android 13 with XOS 13 on top.

Cameras

In terms of photography, this device features a 108MP primary camera, complemented by two 2MP sensors, the same as some other phones in the series. This camera can record 4K videos at 30 FPS.

On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera for video calls.

Battery and Pricing

The Infinix Note 30 VIP boasts a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of supporting rapid charging. With its 68W wired charging capability, the device can quickly charge from 1% to 80% in only 30 minutes.

Similarly, the 50W wireless charging technology can provide a 50% charge to the battery within the same timeframe.

Infinix Note 30 VIP will be available in Magic Black and Glacier White color options for a starting price of $299.

Specifications