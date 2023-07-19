Abu Dhabi Offers Free Parking and Toll Road Access for Islamic New Year

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has recently announced a special initiative for motorists during the Islamic New Year holiday.

From Friday 21 July until 7:59 AM on Saturday 22 July, parking fees at Mawaqif parking lots will be waived, along with the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot.

In addition to the free parking, the Darb toll gate system will also be free on Friday 21 July. However, it’s important to note that toll gate fees will be back in effect on Saturday 22 July, during peak hours from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM.

The ITC has requested drivers to avoid parking in restricted areas and to refrain from any behavior that might disrupt traffic flow. It is also important to park correctly in designated areas and avoid parking in residential spots between 9 PM and 8 AM.

Earlier, UAE government announced that federal employees will get a holiday to mark the Islamic New Year. On Friday, 21 July, workers in the federal government will have a day off to commemorate the Hijri New Year.