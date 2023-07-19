Pakistan Ranks Worse Than Somalia and Yemen in Latest Passport Rankings

Pakistani passport’s ranking remains unchanged as the Green Passport has once again been ranked as the fourth worst passport in the world.

Henley and Partners, a London-based passport guidance organization, has revealed this in its latest Henley Passport Index, which is based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q3 2023, the Pakistani passport ranks 100th as its holders enjoy visa-free access to 33 countries.

As has been the case for the past several years. Only Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan passports are worse than Pakistan’s passport. Meanwhile, the passports of Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, Libya, Kosovo, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have been ranked higher.

At the other end of the spectrum, Singapore sits at the top. Germany, Italy, and Spain follow Singapore at second place. Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden are ranked third.

Let’s have a look at the 10 best and worst passports in the world.

10 Best Passports

Passport Rank Visa-Free Access (Countries) Singapore 1 192 Germany, Italy, Spain 2 190 Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Sweden 3 189 Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, UK 4 188 Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland 5 187 Australia, Hungary, Poland 6 186 Canada, Greece 7 185 Lithuania, US 8 184 Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia 9 183 Estonia, Iceland, 10 182

10 Worst Passports