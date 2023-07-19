Pakistan Ranks Worse Than Somalia and Yemen in Latest Passport Rankings

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 19, 2023 | 1:53 pm

Pakistani passport’s ranking remains unchanged as the Green Passport has once again been ranked as the fourth worst passport in the world.

Henley and Partners, a London-based passport guidance organization, has revealed this in its latest Henley Passport Index, which is based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

ALSO READ

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q3 2023, the Pakistani passport ranks 100th as its holders enjoy visa-free access to 33 countries.

As has been the case for the past several years. Only Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan passports are worse than Pakistan’s passport. Meanwhile, the passports of Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, Libya, Kosovo, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have been ranked higher.

ALSO READ

At the other end of the spectrum, Singapore sits at the top. Germany, Italy, and Spain follow Singapore at second place. Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden are ranked third.

Let’s have a look at the 10 best and worst passports in the world.

10 Best Passports

Passport Rank Visa-Free Access (Countries)
Singapore 1 192
Germany, Italy, Spain 2 190
Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Sweden 3 189
Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, UK 4 188
Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland 5 187
Australia, Hungary, Poland 6 186
Canada, Greece 7 185
Lithuania, US 8 184
Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia 9 183
Estonia, Iceland, 10 182

 

10 Worst Passports

Passport Rank Visa-Free Access (Countries)
Kosovo 94 42
Libya, Sri Lanka 95 41
Bangladesh 96 40
North Korea 97 39
Nepal, Palestine 98 38
Somalia, Yemen 99 35
Pakistan 100 33
Syria 101 30
Iraq 102 29
Afghanistan 103 27

ProPK Staff

lens

Ali Ansari’s Cheesy Love Post on Wifey Saboor’s Instagram Has Us All in Aww
Read more in lens

proproperty

Concerns Arise Over Auction of Old Chancery Building in Washington DC:
Read more in proproperty
close
>