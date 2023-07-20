FIFA and AFC Announce Support for PFF Normalization Committee Against IPC

FIFA and Asian Football Confederation have allowed the PFF Normalization Committee to continue its duties till 15 March 2024 despite opposition from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have confirmed their support for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) under the leadership of Haroon Malik, signifying a significant milestone for football in Pakistan. The backing followed a letter from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) which called for changes in the committee’s management.

FIFA has verified that the current Normalization Committee has effectively carried out its responsibilities since June of the previous year. Comprising four members, the committee was appointed on 19 January 2021, due to the previous members’ failure to fulfill their obligations as mandated by FIFA. However, the committee faced obstacles during the PFF’s suspension period from 6 April 2021, to 29 June 2022, as they lacked suitable premises and staff.

Acknowledging the progress made by the PFF NC, FIFA has affirmed that the committee will continue its work until 15 March 2024, with a further evaluation planned for October 2023. FIFA has extended the committee’s mandate and assigned the FIFA administration to oversee the advancements made in organizing elections, in accordance with the PFF Constitution. Additionally, FIFA has emphasized the importance of collaborating with FIFA and the AFC to amend the PFF Constitution, with the aim of ensuring good governance principles and adopting best practices within the PFF.

In order to discuss the future of football in Pakistan and the present situation of the PFF, FIFA has proposed a high-level meeting in Dubai, UAE, to be held between 11 and 13 September 2023. This meeting will involve FIFA, the AFC, the PFF Normalization Committee, and relevant government officials, providing a platform for constructive dialogue and shaping the path ahead for football in the country.

With the support of FIFA and AFC, the PFF NC can continue to foster the development of football in Pakistan and work towards conducting fair and transparent elections. The upcoming meeting in Dubai presents a pivotal opportunity for key stakeholders to collaborate and determine the future of Pakistani football.