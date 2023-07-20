Fizza Abid Continues to Break Stereotypes by Working at Wimbledon

Former domestic cricketer, Fizza Abid has achieved yet another honor by working as a ticketing coordinator for tennis events in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fizza, who has represented Islamabad in both cricket and football, was responsible for organizing grassroots events, including Wimbledon, for association stakeholders.

Taking to her Twitter account, Fizza wrote, “Alhumdulillah, I am grateful to Allah for providing me with the opportunity to work for #tennis events in the UK.”

The former domestic cricketer further added that exploring the world of tennis in the United Kingdom, including Wimbledon, has been an exciting journey.

Last year, Fizza, who has established herself as one of the leading figures in sports, was also the only Pakistani female to work for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fizza Abid has previously worked in Pakistan’s women’s cricket team management and has also provided her services for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Her incredible journey in sports also led her to become one of 40 women in the world to be included in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Leaders Program.

Recently, Fizza became the first Pakistani female to earn the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for an MSc in Sports Management degree from Loughborough University.